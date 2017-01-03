Man with gunshot wounds dropped off at VCU Medical Center

Richmond Police are investigating a South Richmond shooting after the victim was dropped off at VCU Medical Center on Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of 16th and Gordon Avenue around 6:10 p.m. for reports of random gunfire. While on scene investigating, officers received a call from the hospital that a man had been dropped off with gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12