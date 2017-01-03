Glen Allen waitress gets $1,000 tip

A Glen Allen waitress says a rough night turned into a blessing after a meeting with an older couple who "changed my perspective in just an hour and a half."

Savannah Hudson says she was working at Texas Roadhouse when she met the couple in their 70s.

"I greeted this table of angels and right off the bat our personalities matched so well," said Hudson. "They were so delightful as to where I forgot I was just their server. They made me feel as though they we're my grandparents."

Hudson says after the couple, Connie and Charles, paid for their food and she wished them a happy new year, she went back to the kitchen to clean up.

"While I was cleaning in the kitchen a server came up to me to say my table really wants me," said Hudson. "I came out to talk to them and they handed me the merchant copy of the receipt and told me 'this is an investment.'"

Hudson says she doesn't look at the tip in front of customers, so she hugged Connie and said goodnight.

She didn't realized they had not left when she finally looked at the tip.

"There was a $1,000 check made out to my full name and signed by the couple," said Hudson. "I went over to a couple of coworkers and started to cry and showed them the check and I saw the door open and [Charles] came back in and told me to stop crying and that he invests his money into things that he knows is worth it."

Hudson says someone was looking out for her that evening.

"I thoroughly think Kayla Jones was with me through the entire thing," said Hudson in the Facebook post. "I was blessed tonight and I will definitely be returning the favor."

Kayla Jones passed away after a car accident in Caroline County last November.

