Charles Colgan, longest serving VA senator, dies

Charles J. "Chuck" Colgan, the longest serving State Senator in Virginia's history, died on Tuesday at the age of 90.

Colgan died while in hospice care. He served for forty years in the Virginia Senate.

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) issued this statement:

Chuck Colgan may have been my closest friend in Virginia politics. When I met him, he already was a legend in Prince William. Chuck was a veteran and a business owner, and he played key roles in strengthening Virginia’s public schools and colleges and improving our transportation networks. Chuck ultimately served 40 years in the Virginia Senate and, truth be told, he might have retired a decade earlier but for the efforts of many of us to extend his service to Virginia. I celebrate his lifetime of service, and extend my condolences to his family, friends and constituents.

U.S. Senator Tim Kaine released the following statement:

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of my friend Chuck Colgan, and I extend my condolences to his family. Throughout his career as a businessman and public servant, Chuck set an inspiring example of how we should do all that we can to serve our community. There are few Virginians who have contributed as much to the Commonwealth as he did.

Governor Terry McAuliffe released the following statement:

Dorothy and I are deeply saddened by the passing of former Virginia Senator Chuck Colgan, a true Virginia icon. He will be remembered for his many contributions to our Commonwealth and country as a veteran, a small business owner and the longest serving member of the Virginia Senate in our Commonwealth’s history. Chuck was a champion in the Virginia Senate for the people of Prince William County and the entire Commonwealth. His passionate and bipartisan approach to getting things done should serve as an example for all of us as we continue the work he and so many undertook and passed forward to us. Our hearts are with the Colgan family this evening and all of the Virginians who are mourning the loss of this extraordinary leader for our Commonwealth.

Virginia House of Delegates Speaker William J. Howell (R-Stafford) issued the following statement:

I am sad to hear about the passing of Senator Chuck Colgan. Chuck was a devoted public servant who spent his life dedicated to making the Commonwealth a better place. He truly was a statesman who was always concerned about what was best for Virginia. He was a friend to many in the House. It is the end of an era. The House of Delegates sends its condolences to Chuck’s wife, Alicia, and the entire Colgan family.

Candidate for Governor and Chairman at-large of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors Corey Stewart issued the following statement:

Virginia has lost a true statesman. Maria and I are saddened to learn of the loss of Senator Chuck Colgan. He dedicated his life to serving the Commonwealth of Virginia - especially those here in Prince William County. He was an honor to work with and always had the best interest of his constituents at heart. He will be sorely missed by the Board of County Supervisors and the entire Prince William Community. Our thoughts and prayers are with Senator Colgan's family.

