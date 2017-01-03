Acts of Kindness: Woman who gives back honored by friend

Chinary Hall broke down in tears over her "Acts of Kindness" recognition. She has spent years mentoring, providing shelter and transportation to people in need, particularly women transitioning from jail, prison or drug treatment.

Chinary’s own life was transformed from abuse victim, addict and inmate to community advocate when she joined Crossover Ministries Lay Health Promoter Program.

Her friend and fellow Crossover graduate LaFon Everett says Chinary was able to rise above adversity and is now committed to reaching out to help others rise.

