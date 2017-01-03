Rep. McEachin sworn in for newly-redrawn 4th district

Richmond's own Donald McEachin was sworn in Tuesday to represent the newly redrawn fourth congressional district.

McEachin says he's honored to be part of the most diverse congress in U.S. history. The former attorney says he's passionate to work on protecting the environment, expanding access to rural broadband service, creating jobs, and improving services for active military and veterans.

All of this, though, could be a tough task for a freshman Democrat in a GOP-controlled House.

"Well I think it begins by understanding that good ideas don't come with a D label or a R label....move forward in that fashion," said McEachin.

As for the president-elect, Congressman McEachin says he will support him when he's right, but "oppose him with every fiber of my being when he's wrong."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12