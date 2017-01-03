Richmond City Council elects president, vice president

Richmond City Council elected its new leaders at its first meeting of the year.

Councilman Chris Hilbert was selected president of council, while councilwoman Cynthia Newbille was picked as vice president.

Tuesday's meeting was an organizational one. No topics were discussed, but Richmond's newly sworn in mayor Levar Stoney was also there.

