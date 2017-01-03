Police ID victim in fatal Prince George crash

Prince George County police say they are still investigating a fatal crash on Jan. 2 involving a tractor-trailer.

The victim, 83-year-old James Mitchell of Dinwiddie County, died at the scene.

Police say Mitchell was driving his truck westbound on County Drive around 1:30 a.m. when he collided with a tractor-trailer headed east. The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

