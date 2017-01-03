Richmond teen arrested in murder of Thomas Jefferson HS student

Richmond Police say they have arrested a suspect wanted in the murder of a Thomas Jefferson High School student.

Ishmael Brown turned himself in on Dec. 30. The 17-year-old had been charged in the murder of 17-year-old George Carrington III.

Carrington was killed by gunfire while driving a friend home on Nov. 25 in the 600 block of Milton Street.

Carrington is remembered as a talented mechanic and lover of nature. Days after his death, Carrington’s girlfriend gave birth to their son, a baby boy. Although he will not be present for his graduation, Richmond Public Schools announced that Carrington’s parents are able to receive his diploma in June.

Police say anyone with additional information in the case should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

