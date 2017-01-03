Loaded handgun found by TSA officers at Norfolk airport

A Virginia man was stopped by TSA officers from boarding a plane in Norfolk after they found he had a loaded handgun.

The man was stopped at the Norfolk International Airport checkpoint on Tuesday. TSA agents say he had a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun loaded with 15 bullets.

The firearm was found in the man's bag as it passed through the X-ray machine.

TSA says passengers traveling with firearms must follow the proper steps found on their website.

