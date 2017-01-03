Missing Henrico man found dead in Richmond

Richmond Police say they are investigating a homicide after a Henrico man was found dead in a wooded area.

Romoan Jamaine Mitchell was last seen on Dec. 15 of 2016. Police say he was found on January 1 around 10:30 a.m. by an officer working in the 3400 block of Belt Boulevard. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Medical Examiner determined he died from a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

