Richmonders complain of inaccurate late fees on utility bills

Richmond residents are reaching out to NBC12 saying the City is improperly charging them late fees on their utility bills. (Source: NBC12)

NBC12 is investigating more utility bill complaints out of Richmond. Last week, residents expressed anger over unusually high water bills. Now, some residents say they’re being unrightfully charged late fees.

Tuesday is Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney's first full day in office. We wasted no time in asking the tough questions. Richmond city press secretary to the mayor, Jim Nolan, writes Mayor Stoney says improper late fees are "unacceptable," and he shares residents' frustration when dealing with "dysfunction in city government."

Neighbor Bruce Kitchen says even though he makes sure his utility bill payment is sent more than a week in advance, he says it still isn’t processed until after the due date. A red "past due" warning is plastered across most of Kitchen's city utility bills for the past year.

"Frustrated more than anything," said Kitchen of the situation. "They don't have enough people or they're too slow, or they don't have the right equipment."

The late fees also result in warnings on the bill that his account could be sent to a collection agency.

"That worries me, because if that happens, I assume that goes onto my credit record, which can be damaging," continued Kitchen.

Even after Kitchen called the city's customer service line, he says just one late fee was refunded and new late fees charged popped up on the same bill.

Jim Nolan, press secretary for the mayor, writes that the mayor believes "charging citizens late fees for utility bills that were submitted on time, but simply processed late, is unacceptable."

Nolan says Mayor Stoney has already called for a performance review of all city departments. Meantime, paying directly through the city’s website, www.richmondgov.com, will likely ensure your payment reaches to the city on time. Automatic payments can also be set up through the city website.

If you use your own bank's website, or another means, to pay the city, there could be processing delays, even if they're not your fault. That can lead to faulty late fees, which will have to be removed after the city confirms they were charged incorrectly.

Kitchen says the late fees are less than $2, but he points out that they can add up, and there's no telling how many people the city might have been improperly charged.

