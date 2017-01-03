Man shot in broad daylight in Sandston

Henrico police are investigating a daytime shooting in Sandston that sent one man to the hospital. (Source: NBC12)

Officers were called to the 100 block of Scotch Pine Drive for a shooting around 1 p.m.

Once there, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said anything about their search for suspects or the motive in the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

