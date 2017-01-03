All lanes back open after tractor-trailer crash on Route 5 at I-295

All lanes are now back open after a tractor-trailer carrying earth-moving equipment overturned earlier on Route 5 near Interstate 295.

Parts of Route 5 and the off-ramps from Interstate 295 were closed in Varina due to the crash. Traffic was back to normal around 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials have not said what led to the crash or if there were any injuries.

