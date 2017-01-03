PHOTOS: Thief robs Eastern Henrico store at gunpoint

Henrico Police released photos on Tuesday of a man they believe robbed an East End business at gunpoint.

The man robbed the store in the 3800 block of Meadowbridge Road near Laburnum Avenue at 6:50 p.m. and ran off towards Radcliffe Avenue, according to police.

The suspect is described as a black man between 25 and 30 years old, standing about 5'8" to 5'10" tall and weighing around 190 lbs. He was wearing a dark jacket, light pants, and a black stocking hat.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

