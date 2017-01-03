Online petition created to bring hockey back to Richmond

Moment at the end of Friday morning show

An online petition has been created bring professional hockey back to Richmond.

The goal of this petition is to get 1,000 signatures, and it will be delivered to Mayor Stoney. So far, the petition has over 970 signatures.

According to the petition, the biggest hurdle to bring hockey back to the River City is to make the Richmond Coliseum "hockey ready" by getting new dasher boards, glass, and safety netting.

In 2012, Richmond was a finalist for receiving a new minor league hockey team. There were also plans for bringing the city a new arena that would have cost $147 million.

There is also a Bring Hockey Back to Richmond Facebook page, which is supported by 6,400 hockey fans.

The Richmond Renegades played at the Coliseum and folded back in 2009.

