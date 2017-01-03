Flu widespread in VA, how to prevent from getting the virus

The number of influenza cases is increasing in Virginia and is widespread throughout the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

"Symptoms of flu include a high fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness, muscle aches and shortness of breath. Flu is contracted by inhaling respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing," Patient First said in a press release.

You can also catch the flu by "touching an object contaminated by the flu virus (possibly from a hand that covered a sneeze) and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes."

Patient First recommends these tips in order to prevent spreading or getting the flu:

Wash your hands often, especially after coughing, sneezing, and wiping or blowing your nose.

Use paper tissues when wiping or blowing your nose and throw them away after use.

Cough into a tissue or the inside of your elbow instead of into your bare hand.

Avoid touching your nose, mouth, and eyes as germs enter the body through these openings.

Stay home if you have flu symptoms until you are fever-free without fever medicine for 24 hours.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay away from crowds, if possible.

Get a flu shot. Fast Track Flu Shots are available at Patient First with little or no wait.

