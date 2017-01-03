Flu widespread in VA, how to prevent from getting the virus

The number of influenza cases is increasing in Virginia and is widespread throughout the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
"Symptoms of flu include a high fever, dry cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headache, extreme tiredness, muscle aches and shortness of breath. Flu is contracted by inhaling respiratory droplets produced by coughing or sneezing," Patient First said in a press release.
You can also catch the flu by "touching an object contaminated by the flu virus (possibly from a hand that covered a sneeze) and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes."
Patient First recommends these tips in order to prevent spreading or getting the flu:
