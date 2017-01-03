Caught on Camera: Suspects used stolen credit card info during spending spree

Chesterfield police need help to track down two suspects wanted for using stolen credit card information to go a spending spree at area Target and Walmart stores.

Chesterfield Police Corporal Kevin Bacon says this happened at least three times from Oct. 9 to Nov. 25, and the crimes were captured on multiple surveillance videos. According to detectives, one of the suspects appears to be a Hispanic male with a heavy build. The second appears to be a thin Middle-Eastern male.

“We're hopeful somebody looking at these pictures will be able to identify these guys,” said Corporal Bacon.

Police believe the credit cards were cloned because the card numbers belong to victims who didn't lose their cards. Police say at some of these stores the suspects tried to swipe multiple cards until one worked.

“A cloned credit card is when the bad guys actually take the credit card information and put it onto a different card so that to a clerk being used in a store it will look like a normal credit card. On the card itself though may not actually match what's on the magnetic strip of the card,” Corporal Bacon said.

In these cases, the victims were notified of the fraudulent activity by their banks, but sometimes credit card companies can miss an unusual charge. Bacon says it's best to go closely look over your statement.

“We hope people are paying close enough attention to their credit card usage, even debit card usage, that they would be able to spot when there is a charge on there that they are not aware of,” he said.

Although detective are not sure exactly how the suspects stole the information, Corporal Bacon says it's possible they used a skimming device and recommends when you're at a gas pump or ATM to inspect the device you're sliding your card into.

“If you put your card in and you look at it and it appears to be loose, don't be afraid to tug on it a little bit to make sure it's firmly anchored to the device itself. If there is anything usual, go to the vendor,” said Bacon.

If you think you've been a victim of credit card fraud, contact your bank right away.

Anyone who knows anything about these crimes, or recognize the suspects, call or text Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

