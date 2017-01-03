RVA Parenting: After video of falling dresser, here are household safety tips

The dresser fell while the boys were trying to climb it, trapping one of them underneath. (Source: Kayli Shoff/WSL/CNN)

If you're a parent or caregiver -- especially of a younger child -- this is video you need to watch.

It could save a life. In the video, toddlers manage to tip over an unsecured dresser and it falls on top of them.

I'm happy to tell you the twin 2-and-a-half-year-olds are okay. One brother manages to push the dresser off his brother. This is the incredible part, they kept playing! The parents didn't hear a sound throughout all of this: no crying, no bang. They say they only knew something happened because the dresser was tipped over when they checked on the kids. They saw what happened when they watched the video back.

As frightening as this is, it's also a very important warning about keeping our homes safe for our kids. That's why Kayli Shoff came forward with the video.

So, we wanted to help you with some other areas that could be big safety concerns in your home, to avoid a moment like this.

Obviously, secure dressers, but also use straps to secure televisions and other big furniture in your home.

Lock toilets and don't leave water in the tub. Even small amounts of water can be deadly.

Make sure the water heater is set to a safe temperature.

Lock up poisonous chemicals and, better yet, keep them high and out of reach.

Watch out for hazards like batteries, magnets, and medications. Kids can get into any of these and the result can be deadly.

Here's a great list of safety warnings from safekids.org. They break down safety issues by age and space. And they also have special tips for parents of special needs children.

