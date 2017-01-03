Petersburg City Council elects mayor, vice mayor

Petersburg City Council elected the city's new mayor and vice mayor at a meeting on Tuesday.

Former Vice Mayor Samuel Parham was elected as mayor, and John Hart, Sr. was elected as the city's vice mayor, according to the clerk's office.

The decision comes as the city recently hired a financial consulting firm to turn the city's finances around.

The Robert Bobb group also just secured Petersburg a $6.5 million loan to help the city with essential services. The city was having trouble paying firefighters and EMT, as well as problems with the city's water system.

