Celebratory gunfire lands woman in hospital

Celebratory gunfire landed one woman in the hospital, according to Henrico police.

Police say she was hit by a bullet in Henrico's East End, just minutes after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day.

The bullet went through her windshield while she was driving on Nine Mile Road near Interstate 64. The bullet missed her face and hit her hand.

Officers believe this was caused by someone shooting into the air to ring in the new year.

Police have been warning about the dangers of celebratory gunfire, ever since Brendon Mackey was hit and killed by a bullet back on the Fourth of July in Chesterfield in 2013.

