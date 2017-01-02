2016 labeled deadliest year in a decade for Richmond

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says it's important to move items that could be blown away with with heavy winds.More >>
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says it's important to move items that could be blown away with with heavy winds.More >>
Richmond families are sending a message to criminals: stop the violence. It’s a plea coming from relatives across the area who have been victimized.More >>
Richmond families are sending a message to criminals: stop the violence. It’s a plea coming from relatives across the area who have been victimized.More >>
Some Virginia schools are reporting closings and delays ahead of Thursday's severe weather threat.More >>
Some Virginia schools are reporting closings and delays ahead of Thursday's severe weather threat.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
A police chase in Chesterfield ended in an arrest, but Virginia State Police say a state trooper was hurt.More >>
A police chase in Chesterfield ended in an arrest, but Virginia State Police say a state trooper was hurt.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
An 11-year-old boy was shot three times as he ran toward bullets to save his 2-year-old sister during a shooting at a birthday party in California.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>