Richmond City School Board members set to take office

Richmond Public Schools will swear in its newly election School Board members at a special ceremony on Tuesday.

The event gets underway at 4 p.m. in the School Board Conference Room at City Hall at 301 N. 9th St. on the 17th floor.

The board members being sworn in are:

1st District – Elizabeth Doerr

2nd District – James Scott Barlow

3rd District – Jeff Bourne

4th District – Jonathan Young

5th District – Patrick Sapini

6th District – Felicia Cosby

7th District – Nadine Marsh-Carter

8th District – Dawn Page

9th District – Linda Owen

A School Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

