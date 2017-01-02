Richmond City School Board members set to take office - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Richmond City School Board members set to take office

By David Hylton, Digital
Connect
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Richmond Public Schools will swear in its newly election School Board members at a special ceremony on Tuesday. 

The event gets underway at 4 p.m. in the School Board Conference Room at City Hall at 301 N. 9th St. on the 17th floor. 

The board members being sworn in are: 

  • 1st District – Elizabeth Doerr
  • 2nd District – James Scott Barlow
  • 3rd District – Jeff Bourne
  • 4th District – Jonathan Young
  • 5th District – Patrick Sapini
  • 6th District – Felicia Cosby
  • 7th District – Nadine Marsh-Carter
  • 8th District – Dawn Page
  • 9th District – Linda Owen

A School Board meeting will begin at 6 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly