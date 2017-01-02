Friends, schools remember Glen Allen couple killed in New Year's Eve blaze

Condolences continued to pour in Monday after a Glen Allen couple died in a house fire on New Year's Eve.



Janet and John Lane were educators for decades with Richmond Public schools. Their son and grandson escaped the blaze on Heritage Lane by jumping out of a second story window.



"Mr. and Mrs. Lane were caring colleagues who will be greatly missed by all who knew them," Richmond Public Schools said in a statement Monday afternoon. "Beginning today, a team of crisis counselors and other support staff are available for students, staff, and parents at Bellevue Elementary School."



Janet Lane had been with the school system since 1980, starting as a teacher at Hickory Hill, the statement said. She also served as a guidance counselor at Binford and Albert Hill middle schools, as an assistant principal at Elkhardt Middle. Most recently she was an assistant principal at Bellevue Elementary.



John Lane first started with Richmond Public Schools as a teacher at Armstrong High School in 1962 and then served in a variety of roles before retiring in 1996.



"Both John and Jane loved so much by the education community," said former colleague and friend Bill McGee. "All of (John's) students loved him because he related with young people so well."

McGee says Janet Lane loved to work and had a passion for it.

"(Janet) loved working with kids and it's very hard and difficult to give that up if you truly love what you're doing," he said.



A family spokesperson said in a statement that "we would like to thank you for the support that we have been provided. Though it is a trying time for us all, we understand the importance of being surrounded by a community full of comfort, love, and encouragement."



The statement also said to "extend prayers to John Lane Jr. as well as John Lane III, who currently are in recovery from the injuries in which they sustained."



A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lane Jr. as he recovers in the hospital.



"Please trust that our family members who passed away live through our memories as well as our character," the statement said.



The fire started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday and crews arrived within five minutes to find the back of the two-story home engulfed in flames. It took crews an hour-and-a-half to get the blaze under control.

