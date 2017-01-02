VA teen killed in Christmas crash donates organs to save others

Brianna Sulc was killed in a Christmas Day head-on collision, but donated her organs before passing away. (Source: GoFundMe)

A teen killed in a Christmas Day head-on collision donated her organs before passing away.

Relatives and friends are celebrating the life of Brianna Sulc, focusing on the lives her organs may save and the legacy she leaves behind.

The 19-year-old from Gloucester was killed as a result of the crash on Christmas on Route 14 in King and Queen County as she was headed to a family gathering around 3 p.m., according to State Police. A car driven by 74-year-old Peggy K. Didlake crossed into oncoming traffic, hitting Sulc's car head-on, according to police.

Authorities believe Didlake may have been fatigued and now faces reckless driving charges. Both cars overturned. Sulc was flown to Riverside Hospital in Newport News where she died on Saturday, but not before donating her organs.

“What beautiful message the life we have here doesn’t end when we take our last breath. There’s a thing called legacy and we each have the opportunity to leave a legacy,” campus pastor Matt Hoover for Waters Edge Church in Newport News told WAVY.com.

Loved ones remembered her as a faithful and loving person. She was a member of the swim team member at Gloucester High School and a full-time student at Rappahannock Community College, according to WAVY.com. She also started her own budding photography business on the side of a full-time job.

“She is in the arms of our sweet precious Jesus right now. I will see her again one day. We are only separated for a short time and I will get to see my baby again,” said Brianna's father, Edwin Sulc.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with her medical costs.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12