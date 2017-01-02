19-year-old woman killed in King and Queen head-on collision

A woman died in a head-on collision in King and Queen County just before the new year, according to Virginia State Police.

Nineteen-year-old Brianna N. Sulc, of Gloucester, died due to her injuries on Thursday, Dec. 29.

Deputies say a 2004 Buick Rendezvous was heading west on Route 14 when the driver ran the car off the right side of the road. The vehicle then came back onto the road, crossed the centerline and struck Sulc's vehicle head on. Both cars overturned due to the impact.

Sulc was driving a 1999 Honda Civic and was heading east on Route 14.

The crash happened at the Route 14 and Route 644 intersection at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The driver of the Buick, 74-year-old Peggy K. Didlake, of West Point, was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries, while Sulc died at Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News.

Both women were wearing seat belts.

Didlake was charged with reckless driving, and troopers say fatigue was a factor in this crash.

