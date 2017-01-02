Man shot while trying to sell dogs in Henrico

A man says he was shot on New Year's Eve while trying to sell three dogs in the 600 block of York Avenue.

The Henrico Police Department says during the attempted transaction with three unknown males, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim, who suffered a non-life-threatening wound.

The suspects left with the dogs.

The case is still under investigation and no suspects have been named.

