Chesterfield man killed walking along MD roadway

Chesterfield police have identified the two people found dead inside of a home.
For the second week in a row, Chesterfield Police report several robberies from unlocked cars in the northern part of the county.
Vets and exterminators are seeing more calls than usual for this time of year, attributing the increase to a warmer winter.
A Chesterfield woman faces a felony charge of producing an abortion or miscarriage after fetal remains were discovered buried in a backyard of a residence.
Famous children's author Jan Brett is stopping by Robious Elementary School next year.
