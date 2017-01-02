Chesterfield man killed walking along MD roadway

A South Chesterfield man, who was killed along a Maryland roadway Sunday night, may have suffered a medical emergency before the crash, according to WRC.

Sixty-one-year-old Donald Durent Easter was walking along Route 4 in Upper Marlboro when he passed out in the roadway due to a medical emergency. WRC reports he was then struck by an unknown vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to WRC, three witnesses saw the Chesterfield man lying in the roadway, but they could not give police a description of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call Prince George's County Police at 301-392-1231.

