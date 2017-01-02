139 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016

A missing man Northern Virginia, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, has been found safe.More >>
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management says it's important to move items that could be blown away with with heavy winds.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
The winner of a caretaking job at a historic lighthouse will stay there rent free in exchange for providing services that include guiding tours and gardening.More >>
Saturday's Town Hall in Richmond has been postponed after the host, U.S. Rep. Donald McEachin, was hospitalized.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Police in Fresno, CA, are trying to find out the identity of a mystery woman found wandering down a street almost completely naked at 3 a.m.More >>
An incoming high school principal has resigned in Kansas after student reporters investigated her credentials.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Classmates and sorority sisters rallied around a former Northern Kentucky student in her battle against stage 3 gastrointestinal cancer, but police now believe she never had cancer.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
The father cradled his 9-month-old twins, Aya and Ahmed, each in an arm, stroking their hair and choking back tears as he mumbled, "Say goodbye, baby, say goodbye" to their lifeless bodies.More >>
The southeast Alabama town of Screamer was hit by a tornado of unconfirmed size Wednesday afternoon, causing heavy damage to multiple homes.More >>
A 25-year-old is in jail for battery. She claims the 67-year-old with whom she brawled instigated the confrontation caught on video.More >>
The U.N. Security Council is to hold an emergency meeting about Tuesday's attack, which activists say was one of the worst in the country's civil war.More >>
