139 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016

Brent Thompson, 43, got married two weeks prior to his shooting death. (Source: DART via CNN)

A video was posted to Twitter honoring the 139 law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty in 2016.

Among them was 37-year-old Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer, who died from his injuries after being shot at the Greyhound station on March 31.

The suspect in the shooting died at the hospital after troopers returned fire.

The tribute also includes the five Dallas police officers who were shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest, as well as two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who were killed in an ambush.

This shows the faces of each of the 139 law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty in 2016. Take a minute to honor these heroes. pic.twitter.com/GNsTcK6yvc — Police_USA (@Police_USA1) January 2, 2017

