139 law enforcement officers died in the line of duty in 2016

By Megan Woo, Digital
VSP Trooper Chad Dermyer (Source: Virginia State Police) VSP Trooper Chad Dermyer (Source: Virginia State Police)
Baton Rouge officers Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald (Source: WAFB) Baton Rouge officers Montrell Jackson, Brad Garafola, and Matthew Gerald (Source: WAFB)
Brent Thompson, 43, got married two weeks prior to his shooting death. (Source: DART via CNN) Brent Thompson, 43, got married two weeks prior to his shooting death. (Source: DART via CNN)
Family members confirmed the death of Dallas Police officer Patrick Zamarripa. (Source: @Dustin_Mfwood/Twitter via CNN) Family members confirmed the death of Dallas Police officer Patrick Zamarripa. (Source: @Dustin_Mfwood/Twitter via CNN)
A video was posted to Twitter honoring the 139 law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty in 2016.

Among them was 37-year-old Virginia State Police Trooper Chad Dermyer, who died from his injuries after being shot at the Greyhound station on March 31.

The suspect in the shooting died at the hospital after troopers returned fire. 

The tribute also includes the five Dallas police officers who were shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest, as well as two Baton Rouge police officers and an East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's deputy who were killed in an ambush.

