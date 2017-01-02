Mayor Stoney gets to work, visits 3 Richmond schools

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says he plans to visit every school each year in office. (Source: NBC12)

Levar Stoney started his first day as Richmond mayor at a Richmond public school. He focused heavily on education during his campaign and he says he wants the students and himself to start off on the right note.

"Good morning to you! Good morning to you," a teacher was telling students at Oak Grove Bellemeade Elementary on Monday morning.

The warm welcome from teachers was chorused by Richmond's new leader.

"Good morning! Good morning!” said Stoney to a student entering the school.

Richmond's new mayor was showing students how to start a new year off right.

"I just wanted to say hello, welcome back and hopefully to have a successful 2017. I want all our kids to succeed and that begins at the top and so I wanted to make a statement by coming by today," said Stoney.

On the campaign trail Stoney promised to visit every school each year.

He got to three on Monday.

"Happy New Year!" said School Board Chairman Jeff Bourne, who joined Stoney at all three schools.

"We are not going to make the progress and have the success that we need, want and expect if we are not all working together towards the same end, which is improving the lives of kids in Richmond. It starts today with a new mayor and school board coming in," said Bourne.

Stoney even added a stop at the Neighborhood Resource Center, a place that often works with children before they get to public school.

"Education is so important to him and I think what him coming here says is that yes education happens here in the schools, but it also happens in other places in the community," said NRC executive director Cheryl Groce-Wright.

While there, Stoney painted, helping to finish $115,000 in renovations. They were paid for through donations and grant money. All the work needed to be finished before the kids return Tuesday.

"I think every person I talk to during the campaign season said that education was the number one issue," said Stoney. "And I think we have to get together, and as you create some measures and some goals on where we're going to go, I think we're beginning that process today."

The message to parents on this first Monday of the New Year was simple: "Please get involved. Help us because it's going to take all of us to really do the things that we've got to do to make sure that our kids are successful," said Bourne.

Stoney had no major announcements on Monday as he transitions into the new job, but he said to expect a few surprises later this week.

