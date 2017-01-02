Petersburg residents may experience low water pressure due to water main break

Residents in Petersburg may have experienced low water pressure due to a water main break late Sunday.

This happened on Pleasant Lane, near Jeb Stuart Elementary.

An NBC12 viewer said his water pressure was low, and his water was coming out brown. The water was pouring into the street, and there are high water signs in the area.

There are currently no alerts from the city about the quality of the water for showering or drinking.

There is no word yet on when the problem may be fixed.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12