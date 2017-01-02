Police: D.C. 11-year-old 'critically missing'

Moment at the end of Friday morning show

Washington, D.C. police need help in finding a critically missing 11-year-old.

Breaniya Todd went missing on New Year's Day. She was last seen in the 1000 block of Brentwood Road in Northeast D.C. around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to WRC.

Police described her as a black female who stands at about 5-feet-1-inch tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and wears her black hair in a fade. She has brown eyes and a mole on her left cheek.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, blue jeans, and black and yellow Nike Jordan shoes.

Anyone with any information on Breaniya's whereabouts is asked to call D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or the Youth and Family Services Division at 202-576-6768.

