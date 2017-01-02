1 person dead due to head-on collision in Prince George

One person is dead after a head-on collision in Prince George early Monday morning.



A pickup truck and tanker truck crashed around 1:30 a.m. in the 8700 block of County Drive in Disputanta, just west of Hines Road. The pickup truck driver died at the scene. The collision sent the tanker truck off the road into a ditch.

Police are trying to put together the moments leading up the collision.

“At this point, we're trying to determine any causes outside of the weather that resulted in the crash,” Lt. Jodie Warren said.



Route 460 stretches across most of the Commonwealth, going from Christiansburg to Norfolk. Lt. Warren says the portion of the highway that stretches through Prince George has seen its share of crashes.

“It's heartbreaking, but it doesn't surprise me,” said truck driver Omar Brown, whose daily route takes him up and down 460 almost seven days a week. He says he repeatedly witnesses accidents and even had a near-miss himself when another driver crossed the double yellow line into his path.

“It jarred my senses. It shook me. I had to pull over for a little bit and get my senses together,” Brown said. He says at night and in bad weather the road is particularly hazardous. “At nighttime, it's dark and there are no lights out. If it's bad weather you can't see the puddles, the standing water. I'm sure people just get distracted, get tired, get fatigued.”

Prince George County police say they are looking at all possible causes and aren't ruling out wet roads as a factor.

They have not released the identity of the person who died. There is no word yet on the tanker truck driver's condition.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12