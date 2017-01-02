Prince George judge found dead in office, death investigation underway

Prince George County Police are investigating the death of Sixth District Circuit Court Judge Nathan Curtis Lee.

Police and fire/EMS crews were called to the Prince George County Courthouse during the evening hours of Jan. 1 regarding an unresponsive male. When they arrived on the scene, they found Judge Lee's body in his office.

Police, along with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, are investigating further. The investigation is in its early stages, but officials do not suspect foul play.

Judge Lee, 60, of Hopewell, practiced law in Virginia for over 30 years. He was appointed as a circuit court judge for the sixth district in 2012.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12