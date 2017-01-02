Prince George judge found dead in office, death investigation underway

Central Virginia could see a severe weather outbreak on Thursday, beginning as early as 4 a.m.More >>
A 26-year-old woman from New Jersey was arrested in Newark on Wednesday morning and charged in an incident that occurred in Caroline on Saturday.
The New Kent County Sheriff's Office arrested a man involved in a stabbing.
Virginia's own TSoul performed on "The Voice" on Tuesday after surviving the battle round last week. The Northumberland County native won during Tuesday night's knockout round.
A Prince George teen was playing it cool recently when a Sussex deputy pulled over his girlfriend.
