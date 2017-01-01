Man charged with murder in New Year's Eve Petersburg stabbing

A man is behind bars facing murder charges in connection with the stabbing death of a man in Petersburg on New Year's Eve.

Authorities arrested Darren Emanuel Ligon in the 24000 block of Pinecroft Road in Dinwiddie in the death of Franklin Lamar Smith, 47, on Saturday night. Police found Smith stabbed multiple times in the lower abdomen in the 100 block of Grigg Street around 10:44 p.m. He was flown to VCU Medical Center were he later died.

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

