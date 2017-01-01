Police: 18-year-old found shot in Richmond's East End

Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that injured an 18-year-old in the East End.

Police say just after 3 p.m. Sunday a man was found shot in the shoulder in the 2800 block of Fairfield Avenue. They tell us he was taken to VCU Medical Center with injuries that are considered non-life threatening.

The suspect fled the scene. Right now, detectives are not releasing a motive in this case, but if you know anything that can help call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12