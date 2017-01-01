$1 million lottery ticket bought at Richmond store

One of three winning $1 million tickets in the Virginia New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Richmond. (Source: Virginia Lottery)

One of three winning $1 million tickets in the Virginia New Year's Millionaire Raffle was sold in Richmond.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 4601 W. Broad St., according to the Virginia Lottery. The other two were sold in Manassas and Lynchburg.

Another $25,000 winning ticket was purchased just a few blocks away at the Goldy's at 4024 W. Broad St. Five other $25,000 winning tickets were sold in Rustburg, Charlottesville, Yorktown, Culpeper and Dumfries.

Another 300 tickets each win $500. Click here to see the winning numbers.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12