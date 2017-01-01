Body found in wooded area on Richmond's Southside

Richmond Police are in the middle of a death investigation after a body is discovered in a wooded area.

Police say around 10:30 a.m. Sunday they were responding to a call for an alarm at the Hickory Hill Community Center when they saw something suspicious in the woods near the 3400 block of Belt Boulevard

They tell us an officer discovered a deceased person in the woods. Investigators are in the preliminary stages, so we do not know if that person is man or woman.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12