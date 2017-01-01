Two women injured in New Year's Day shooting in South Richmond

Richmond Police are searching for the person responsible for shooting two women on the Southside.

Police tell us the women were standing outside in the 600 block of Stockton Street when they heard gunshots around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. They say the two were hit by bullets while trying to run away.

Officers say they both suffered non-life threatening injuries to their legs.

If you know anything that can help solve this case, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12