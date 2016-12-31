Body found matching description of VA teen

A body matching the description of a missing teen from Roanoke County was found Saturday afternoon, according to WSLS.

The body was found near a Hyundai Elantra matching the description of Sarabeth Hammond's vehicle, which was located on Bent Mountain Road, WSLS reports.

It is believed the car hit a cement embankment in front of a house on Bent Mountain Road, and Roanoke County police officers told WSLS they believe the car then veered off the mountain.

The car fell about 150 feet, and police believe a body was ejected from the car.

A suitcase that belonged to Hammond and prescription medications in her name were found, WSLS reports.

However, the body has not yet been identified and was taken to the medical examiner for positive identification.

According to WSLS, the car was discovered by a person checking on a vacant house for sale on Bent Mountain Road Saturday. Officers arrived on the scene just after 2 p.m.

Hammond’s family has been notified.

The 17-year-old was last seen on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m. by a friend while at the Blue 5 restaurant in Roanoke, reports WSLS.

Sarabeth was driving a 2016 white Hyundai Elantra with New York plates that read TCW-125.

