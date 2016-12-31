Man dies from gunshot wound he suffered 10 years ago

A Washington, D.C. man died from a gunshot wound he suffered 10 years ago, and officers are looking for the suspect.

Prince George's County police told WRC that 29-year-old Maurice Benton died on Christmas Eve. An autopsy revealed the gunshot wound was the cause of his death.

His death has been ruled a homicide, according to WRC.

The shooting happened on July 29, 2006, in an Oxon Hill, Md. apartment complex. Two other people were shot and survived.

Police are offering a reward up to $25,000 for information that will help close this case.

