Man dies from gunshot wound he suffered 10 years ago

A crash on northbound I-95 in Richmond is causing major delays Tuesday afternoon.More >>
A crash on northbound I-95 in Richmond is causing major delays Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday's deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.More >>
The intelligence agency in the former Soviet republic of Kyrgyzstan says the man behind Monday's deadly bombing on the St. Petersburg subway is a Kyrgyz-born Russian citizen.More >>
Over this past weekend, a family in Powhatan woke up to find their bird feeder bent down.More >>
Over this past weekend, a family in Powhatan woke up to find their bird feeder bent down.More >>
If you are looking for the best places in Richmond to see the bunny and go on an Easter egg hunt, here is a list of fun activities for you.More >>
If you are looking for the best places in Richmond to see the bunny and go on an Easter egg hunt, here is a list of fun activities for you.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
April is "happy and comfortable," and viewers shouldn't be concerned that she hasn't given birth yet, the giraffe's vet says.More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
Deputies say the man discharged his weapon in a “reckless manner.”More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead after severe storms ripped through the Upstate on Monday.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Seemingly innocent videos are making their way into the homes of families all around the country. But those videos are disguised as something else.More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
Have you ever been in downtown Birmingham in the spring and noticed an unsettling sight, beautiful little brown birds dead on the sidewalk?More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
The boy is expected to survive after shooting himself with a gun his mother left out.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
A man heard on a 911 call after a 4-year-old was accidentally hit in Walnut Hills on March 24 admitted that he killed the driver.More >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
As the two snake trappers wrestled for their catch, they realized their struggle was just beginningMore >>
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.More >>
Lowcountry activists are calling for men to be charged and for a North Charleston corner store to be closed after video of an incident was shared over 3,000 times overnight on Facebook.More >>
The mother says her children were dismissed from the school because she told them her son was at risk.More >>
The mother says her children were dismissed from the school because she told them her son was at risk.More >>