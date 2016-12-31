Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting Henrico police officers

A woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting two Henrico police officers.

Police were called to Mechanicsville Turnpike and Hussey Lane for reports of a suspicious person.

When officers tried to arrest Deonea Christian, she resisted and fought back.

She is charged with assault on a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.

No one was hurt.

