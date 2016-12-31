Prince George residents displaced due to house fire

Residents of a Prince George home were displaced after a fire broke out early Saturday morning.

The homeowners called fire crews just before 5 a.m. and reported heavy fire coming from the back of the home as they were trying to self-extinguish the flames.

The fire happened in the 3300 block of Tavern Road in South Prince George.

Crews arrived on the scene within eight minutes and found heavy fire conditions throughout the house.

Everyone was accounted for and out of the house with no injuries.

Fire officials say the fire appears to have started on the outside of the home and is currently under investigation.

