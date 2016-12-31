Fire breaks out at South Richmond home

Flames broke out at a home in South Richmond early Saturday morning.

The fire happened in the 600 block of Effingham Drive just after 2 a.m.

Fire officials say they battled the fire for about 30 minutes before getting it under control.

There is no word yet if anyone was displaced.

Electrical and fire inspectors are looking into what may have caused the fire.

