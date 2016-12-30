Teen charged in hateful graffiti at Tuckahoe Little League complex

Taylor Ferrell, 18, faces three counts of vandalism in connection with thousands of dollars in graffiti damage at a Henrico Park. (Source: Henrico Police)

An 18-year-old faces three counts of vandalism in connection with thousands of dollars in graffiti damage at a Henrico Park.

Taylor Ferrell was charged by Henrico Police in the overnight prank that left massive destruction at Tuckahoe Park on Thursday.

Racist, lewd, and homophobic spray-painting left all over the grounds and bathroom halls of facilities where the Tuckahoe Little League plays ball near John Rolfe and Ridgefield parkways. The damage was estimated at $5,500.

The vandals denounced the Black Lives Matter movement, even President-Elect Donald Trump and drew sexually explicit images and comments from wall to wall. The images included swastikas and phrases such as, "White Power" and "F*** Gay People." One wall was spray painted with "Paul" and "Tre was here," while another said, "I hate green."

"Tuckahoe Little League is extremely upset about the terrible vandalism that occurred at Tuckahoe Park last night. It was an attack on our community and everything Little League stands for. Tuckahoe Park is a Henrico County park and we are confident that the county will promptly remove all traces of the vandalism,” said Brydon DeWitt, President of the group.

