Teen killed when SUV crashes into tree in Hanover

Sawyer Perkins appeared to be doing great. She was back in school and showing no symptoms. The family didn't know three new tumors were growing on her brain, until she went for her scheduled MRI.More >>
Sawyer Perkins appeared to be doing great. She was back in school and showing no symptoms. The family didn't know three new tumors were growing on her brain, until she went for her scheduled MRI.More >>
Two Target employees received "challenge coins" from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Monday for assisting a couple who nearly fell for a scam that would have cost them thousands.More >>
Two Target employees received "challenge coins" from the Hanover County Sheriff's Office on Monday for assisting a couple who nearly fell for a scam that would have cost them thousands.More >>
A former Hanover middle school teacher now faces more charges in a series of child molestation cases dating back 15 years.More >>
A former Hanover middle school teacher now faces more charges in a series of child molestation cases dating back 15 years.More >>
Deputies say they received a tip from a resident that led them to the driver's house.More >>
Deputies say they received a tip from a resident that led them to the driver's house.More >>
A Henrico man went to buy a car he saw listed online and instead ended up robbed and stuffed in a trunk, according to authorities.More >>
A Henrico man went to buy a car he saw listed online and instead ended up robbed and stuffed in a trunk, according to authorities.More >>