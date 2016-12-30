Teen killed when SUV crashes into tree in Hanover

An 18-year-old from Mechanicsville was killed on Friday morning when his SUV ran off the road and struck a tree, according to Hanover sheriffs.

Brandon James Peddicord was alone in the vehicle traveling east on Rural Point Road when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree around 10:07 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the crash.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12