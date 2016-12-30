Surveillance video shows terrifying Shockoe Bottom armed robbery

A terrifying armed robbery in Shockoe Bottom is caught on three different cameras. The video captures a young woman being robbed at gunpoint in front of the American Tobacco Center apartments.



Now police need your help finding three suspects.



It happened just before 11:30 p.m. on December 28th. Police say the woman was waiting outside the building for a friend to open the door. In the surveillance video you see her looking down at her phone when two young men walk by her.



The second suspect rushes towards her. Police say he took out a gun, pointed it at her waist and demanded her phone. She throws her phone onto the ground. The suspect takes off wither her phone and bag.



Police say they're actually looking for three suspects last seen walking towards East Main Street.



"So (that's) pretty terrifying," said Connie Owens who lives near by. "I walk here pretty often. I'm never thinking about it so, thanks for making me aware of it."



Other young women we spoke to say this video makes them think twice about their surroundings. One resident at the American Tobacco Center says management sent out a letter shortly after the robbery. But it does not say that the crime happened at their front door. The letter has safety tips, including one telling people to know when their guests are coming so they are not vulnerable outside.



This isn't the first time the building has been targeted. In a separate case earlier this month, four people with a toddler were caught on surveillance cameras stealing packages from the lobby. The have not been caught.



"I just assumed there are so many people around that if anything was happening I would be able to scream loud enough for somebody to do something or alert someone," said Owens. "But I guess not."

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective Brian Taylor at (804) 646-0689 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword "GUN250" followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

