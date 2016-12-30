Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sworn in Saturday

Mayor-elect Levar Stoney will officiate the marriage of John Maher and Drew Thomasson in the early hours of 2017 at the Rogue Gentleman. (Source: Stephanie Breijo)

Levar Stoney was sworn in as Richmond's 80th mayor on Saturday in a private ceremony at City Council chambers.

He thanked those who were integral in shaping his life, most notably, his grandmother and father. Mayor Stoney also thanked Governor McAuliffe, who was in attendance.

Stoney worked as secretary of the commonwealth before running for mayor.

He also reflected on how aims for all the city's children, from humble beginnings like himself, have the same encouragement and support he had.

"There are many many children who look like me, who had similar circumstances I had, who many never get this opportunity. I think it's our job to ensure that they all have an opportunity to rise to that occasion."

While he'll have to wait a couple weeks for the big inauguration events set for Jan. 13 and 14 with a larger ceremony, a reception, and celebrations at downtown locations, he'll have plenty of occasions to celebrate this weekend.

Stoney will officiate the marriage of John Maher and Drew Thomasson in the early hours of 2017 at the Rogue Gentleman, a restaurant and cocktail bar owned by Maher on North 1st Street.

“I’ve been a pretty big supporter of his for over a year now, prior to his official announcement,” Maher told Style Weekly, who first reported the impending nuptials. “We held one of his fundraisers at Rogue, and he started to come into the restaurant late at night for drinks and chats.”

Maher tells NBC12 he moved the wedding up from 2017 after the election over fears the president-elect would interfere with marriage equality laws. Trump has said he's "fine with" same-sex marriage.

