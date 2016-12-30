RVA business urging party-goers to find safe, sober rides home on NYE

Richmond-area taxi companies, Uber, and even bartenders want to make sure 2017 gets off to a happy and healthy start. So they're taking steps so that everyone has a safe and sober ride home on New Year’s Eve.

December 31 is one of the biggest party nights of the year, and Megan Hotaling, the general manager at Station 2, says the restaurant is usually hopping.

“Last year it was crazy. We were four deep around the bar. The restaurant was basically full, it was a lot of fun,” said Hotaling. She says the Shockoe Bottom pub is expecting a big crowd, but her staff will also be on the lookout for people who have had one too many. “None of our staff is afraid to take keys away, to refuse service, or to take a drink away from someone. We have Napoleon Taxi's number on speed dial and I know more than one of our bartenders have used their own Uber apps to make sure our customers get home safely."

One of the drivers answering the call is Thaen Dunn. He’s driven for Napolean Taxi for the past seven New Year’s Eve. One year Dunn says he made 37 trips.

“It's an all-day event. It's going to really kick off after 5 p.m. and it will go straight until the next morning,” said Dunn.

For the sixth year, Napoleon Taxi is teaming up with personal injury law firm Allen & Allen offering free cab rides home to prevent people from drinking and driving.

The free ride program begins on at 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve through 5 a.m. on New Year's Day. With Richmond police cracking down on drunk drivers on the celebratory night Dunn says hailing a taxi for free is a great option.

“This program allows them to get home to the counties around Richmond, Chesterfield, Hanover Ashland and all that, without having a huge expense,” said Dunn.

To use the service, call Napoleon Taxi at 804-354-8294 or 354-TAXI and ask for the Sober Ride Home. The offer is only available for passengers

heading home.

Richmond's pedicab service, Spoken4 will also off free rides, courtesy of courtesy of attorney Joseph McGrath and Lion’s Paw Development. The bike taxi fleet will be running from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

If you chose to use Uber, the ride-hailing company will now show you the cost of your trip up-front. Uber expects to provide more than 15 million rides this New Year's Eve, and says the busiest and most-expensive time will be midnight to 3 a.m.



However you get home Dunn says plan ahead.

“The major thing is getting people home safe. It's a big deal to us. It's a big deal to the community,” said Dunn.

