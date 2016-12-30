No, you won't get a surprise Uber bill this New Year's Eve

The horror stories about shocking Uber fares on New Year's Eve should be a thing of the past this time around.

While some were taken by surprise with surge pricing in years past, Uber has since instituted upfront fares. Surge pricing will still be in effect, but at least riders will be aware of it in advance.

The change means Uber now calculates the actual fare in advance and shows it to riders before they book their ride. Uber just estimates the time and distance of the trip, factoring in traffic and demand, to give the fare upfront.

Riders who take Uber frequently probably already were aware of the change, but those who haven't used it since the start of 2016 may be surprised.... this time in a good way.

Of course, you could always snag a free taxi ride or a free pedicab ride, instead.

