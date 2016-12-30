No, you won't get a surprise Uber bill this New Year's Eve - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

No, you won't get a surprise Uber bill this New Year's Eve

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

The horror stories about shocking Uber fares on New Year's Eve should be a thing of the past this time around.

While some were taken by surprise with surge pricing in years past, Uber has since instituted upfront fares. Surge pricing will still be in effect, but at least riders will be aware of it in advance.

The change means Uber now calculates the actual fare in advance and shows it to riders before they book their ride. Uber just estimates the time and distance of the trip, factoring in traffic and demand, to give the fare upfront.

Riders who take Uber frequently probably already were aware of the change, but those who haven't used it since the start of 2016 may be surprised.... this time in a good way.

Of course, you could always snag a free taxi ride or a free pedicab ride, instead.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Frank Mason adds Naismith Award to trophy case

    Frank Mason adds Naismith Award to trophy case

    Sunday, April 2 2017 10:48 PM EDT2017-04-03 02:48:10 GMT
    Petersburg native Frank Mason III has won the James A. Naismith Trophy as the top college basketball player.        The award presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club was announced Sunday in Arizona near the site of the Final Four.      The Kansas Jayhawk adds to his awards haul with the honor, having already won Associated Press player of the year on Thursday.      Mason beat out Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova and Caleb S...More >>
    Petersburg native Frank Mason III has won the James A. Naismith Trophy as the top college basketball player.        The award presented by the Atlanta Tipoff Club was announced Sunday in Arizona near the site of the Final Four.      The Kansas Jayhawk adds to his awards haul with the honor, having already won Associated Press player of the year on Thursday.      Mason beat out Lonzo Ball of UCLA, Josh Hart of Villanova and Caleb S...More >>

  • Driver charged with DUI after hitting woman in West End

    Driver charged with DUI after hitting woman in West End

    Sunday, April 2 2017 10:47 PM EDT2017-04-03 02:47:34 GMT

    A driver is being charged with DUI after a woman was hit by a pickup truck in the West End Sunday night.

    More >>

    A driver is being charged with DUI after a woman was hit by a pickup truck in the West End Sunday night.

    More >>

  • FIRST ALERT: Two storm chances this week

    FIRST ALERT: Two storm chances this week

    Sunday, April 2 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-04-03 02:42:34 GMT

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>

    Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly