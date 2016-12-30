Get a free Pedicab ride in Richmond on New Year's Eve

Spoken4 will offer free pedicab rides on New Year's Eve to help make sure residents get home safely. (Source: Spoken4)

Spoken4 will offer free pedicab rides on New Year's Eve to help make sure residents get home safely.

This is the fourth year that Spoken4 has offered the service, which is provided courtesy of attorney Joseph McGrath and Lion's Paw Development.

To get your ride, just call or text 804-525-0532 or tweet @ridespoken4. You can even hail a bike on the street. The free rides will go from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

“We are pleased to be providing our services for the fourth year free of charge as a continued effort to keep Richmond’s streets safe,” said Kyle Langemeier, co-owner of Spoken4. “This partnership has been a tremendous success in previous years and we are looking forward to ringing in the New Year.”

In a continued effort to prevent alcohol-related accidents, we want anyone to be able to use Spoken4’s services free of charge this New Year’s Eve,” said McGrath. “We are committed to ensuring that Richmond citizens are celebrating the New Year responsibly.”

“We want New Year’s Eve party-goers to enjoy the night and get home safely. Our efforts each year help to provide a safe way home free of charge,” added Charlie Diradour of Lion's Paw Development.

Copyright 2016 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12